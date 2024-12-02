379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

A U.S. Air Force security forces member assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron patrols the area during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. The 379th ESFS enables secure access to and from portions of the installation while also serving as military police. (U.S. Air Force photo)
