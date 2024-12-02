Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Incirlik Air Base celebrates Santa Bárbara Day with Spanish allies during the Santa Barbara Day celebration at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 4, 2024. The celebration highlighted the shared history and respect for Santa Bárbara, Spain’s patron saint of artillery, invoked as a guardian against dangers on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Molignano)