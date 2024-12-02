At 104, Respected Pearl Harbor Veteran Receives Grand Greeting in Advance of 83rd Pearl Harbor Day Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Honor Guard and the Transportation Security Administration Honor Guard salutes one of the few remaining survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 and the only remaining survivor of the USS Dobbin (AD-3), Ira "Ike" Schab Jr. during his arrival at the terminal as he is pushed in a wheelchair by John Kim the director of field services and information technology for Hawaiian Airlines at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Dec. 3, 2024. Ira Schab Jr. served as a musician in the Navy band, and on the day of the attack, he acted quickly to provide ammunition to the gunners. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)