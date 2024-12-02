Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At 104, Respected Pearl Harbor Veteran Receives Grand Greeting in Advance of 83rd Pearl Harbor Day Anniversary [Image 1 of 2]

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Honor Guard and the Transportation Security Administration Honor Guard salutes one of the few remaining survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 and the only remaining survivor of the USS Dobbin (AD-3), Ira "Ike" Schab Jr. during his arrival at the terminal as he is pushed in a wheelchair by John Kim the director of field services and information technology for Hawaiian Airlines at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Dec. 3, 2024. Ira Schab Jr. served as a musician in the Navy band, and on the day of the attack, he acted quickly to provide ammunition to the gunners. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: BEAVERTON, OREGON, US
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band
    Pearl Harbor veteran
    Ira Schab Jr
    83rd Pearl Harbor Anniversary

