374 LRS Airmen prepare bundles for OCD 24

Airmen assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, rig a bundle for Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 4, 2024. CMF activities during OCD help enable U.S. and allied nation C-130 aircrews to demonstrate readiness through large-scale airdrop operations while also sharpening interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)