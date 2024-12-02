374 LRS Airmen prepare bundles for OCD 24

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shaun Thomas, an air transportation technician with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, rigs a bundle for Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 4, 2024. The “Low-Cost Low Altitude” bundles dropped during OCD 24 are considered by the military airlift community to be cost-efficient and easy to apply because they use readily available resources and can be built at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. Furthermore, they are dropped at low-altitude to improve drop accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
