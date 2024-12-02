374 LRS Airmen prepare bundles for OCD 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aleksandr Lepekhin, a combat mobility flight technician with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, tapes together sheets of wood as part of the bundle building process for Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3, 2024. CMF activities during OCD help enable U.S. and allied nation C-130 aircrews to demonstrate readiness through large-scale airdrop operations while also sharpening interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)