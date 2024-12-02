Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 LRS Airmen prepare bundles for OCD 24 [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    374 LRS Airmen prepare bundles for OCD 24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Kiefer, a combat mobility flight technician with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, drills a hole into sheets of wood as part of the bundle building process for Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3, 2024. The “Low-Cost Low Altitude” bundles dropped during OCD 24 are considered by the military airlift community to be cost-efficient and easy to apply because they use readily available resources and can be built at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. Furthermore, they are dropped at low-altitude to improve drop accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 04:10
    Photo ID: 8782551
    VIRIN: 241203-F-GS842-1015
    Resolution: 3909x5875
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 374 LRS Airmen prepare bundles for OCD 24 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    374 LRS Airmen prepare bundles for OCD 24
    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

