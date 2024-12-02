374 LRS Airmen prepare bundles for OCD 24

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Kiefer, a combat mobility flight technician with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, drills a hole into sheets of wood as part of the bundle building process for Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3, 2024. The “Low-Cost Low Altitude” bundles dropped during OCD 24 are considered by the military airlift community to be cost-efficient and easy to apply because they use readily available resources and can be built at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. Furthermore, they are dropped at low-altitude to improve drop accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 04:10
|Photo ID:
|8782551
|VIRIN:
|241203-F-GS842-1015
|Resolution:
|3909x5875
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
