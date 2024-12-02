374 LRS Airmen prepare bundles for OCD 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Kiefer, a combat mobility flight technician with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, drills a hole into sheets of wood as part of the bundle building process for Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3, 2024. The “Low-Cost Low Altitude” bundles dropped during OCD 24 are considered by the military airlift community to be cost-efficient and easy to apply because they use readily available resources and can be built at a fraction of the cost of other airdrop bundles. Furthermore, they are dropped at low-altitude to improve drop accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)