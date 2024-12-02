U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kyle Shoop, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, prepares to take-off in an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft during an Aviation Training Relocation exercise, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. One of the ATR program’s primary focuses is to enable U.S. and Japanese militaries to maintain readiness and enhance cohesion. Shoop is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 03:08
|Photo ID:
|8782504
|VIRIN:
|241203-M-JN598-5933
|Resolution:
|4861x3242
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines continue flight operations at Misawa Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.