U.S. Marines continue flight operations at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kyle Shoop, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, prepares to take-off in an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft during an Aviation Training Relocation exercise, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. One of the ATR program’s primary focuses is to enable U.S. and Japanese militaries to maintain readiness and enhance cohesion. Shoop is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)