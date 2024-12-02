U.S. Marines continue flight operations at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing prepares to take-off from Misawa Air Base, Japan, during an Aviation Training Relocation exercise, Dec. 3, 2024. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. One of the ATR program’s primary focuses is to enable U.S. and Japanese militaries to maintain readiness and enhance cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)