    U.S. Marines continue flight operations at Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 11]

    U.S. Marines continue flight operations at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Xavier Gregory, an aviation ordnance technician with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, removes ordnance pins during an Aviation Training Relocation exercise, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. One of the ATR program’s primary focuses is to enable U.S. and Japanese militaries to maintain readiness and enhance cohesion. Gregory is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 03:09
    Photo ID: 8782501
    VIRIN: 241203-M-JN598-2913
    Resolution: 3447x5168
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Misawa Air Base
    Flight ops
    F/A-18 Hornet
    VMFA-312
    MAG-12
    MATR

