U.S. Marines continue flight operations at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ian Eschete, left, a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic speaks with Cpl. Patrick Kerr, an aircraft communications navigation radar systems technician, both with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, removes ordnance pins during an Aviation Training Relocation exercise, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. One of the ATR program’s primary focuses is to enable U.S. and Japanese militaries to maintain readiness and enhance cohesion. Eschete is a native of Louisiana. Kerr is a native of Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)