U.S. Marines continue flight operations at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Vincent Gibson, a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, signals to an F/A-18D Hornet during an Aviation Training Relocation exercise, at Misawa Air Base, Japan Dec. 3, 2024. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. One of the ATR program’s primary focuses is to enable U.S. and Japanese militaries to maintain readiness and enhance cohesion. Gibson is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 03:09
|Photo ID:
|8782498
|VIRIN:
|241203-M-JN598-9563
|Resolution:
|5209x3474
|Size:
|8.48 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
