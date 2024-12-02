U.S. Marines continue flight operations at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing fly over Misawa Air Base, Japan, during an Aviation Training Relocation exercise, Dec. 3, 2024. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. One of the ATR program’s primary focuses is to enable U.S. and Japanese militaries to maintain readiness and enhance cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)