167th EAS breaks AFCENT IAMD delivery record; strengthens partnership with QEAF

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 167th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron taxis on a flight line within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility , Sept. 11, 2024. Over three months, the 150-member Total Force squadron moved more than 17 million pounds of cargo and nearly 3,500 personnel throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)