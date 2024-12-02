167th EAS breaks AFCENT IAMD delivery record; strengthens partnership with QEAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircrew assigned to the 167th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron meet with members of the Qatar Emiri Air Force Airlift Group onboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 14, 2024. West Virginia, the 167th EAS’ homestation, has been partnered with Qatar since 2018 as a part of the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program. (Courtesy Photo)