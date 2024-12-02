167th EAS breaks AFCENT IAMD delivery record; strengthens partnership with QEAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An aerial porter assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron unloads a blood shipment from a 167th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 11, 2024. The 167th EAS is the key to all U.S. Air Force strategic resupply, restock and intra-theater delivery within the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)