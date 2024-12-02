167th EAS breaks AFCENT IAMD delivery record; strengthens partnership with QEAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircrew assigned to the 167th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pose for a photo alongside members of the Qatar Emiri Air Force Airlift Group at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 14, 2024. West Virginia, the 167th EAS’ homestation, has been partnered with Qatar since 2018 as a part of the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program. (Courtesy Photo)