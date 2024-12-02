Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th EAS breaks AFCENT IAMD delivery record; strengthens partnership with QEAF [Image 1 of 5]

    167th EAS breaks AFCENT IAMD delivery record; strengthens partnership with QEAF

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Aircrew assigned to the 167th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pose for a photo alongside members of the Qatar Emiri Air Force Airlift Group at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 14, 2024. West Virginia, the 167th EAS’ homestation, has been partnered with Qatar since 2018 as a part of the Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program. (Courtesy Photo)

