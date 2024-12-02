Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    401AFSB leaders serving Thanksgiving meals

    401AFSB leaders serving Thanksgiving meals

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    401st Army Field Support Brigade leaders serving thanksgiving meals to service members and DoD personnel at an installation dining facility in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility Nov. 28, 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 01:25
    Photo ID: 8782415
    VIRIN: 241128-A-NG080-1176
    Resolution: 4602x3145
    Size: 9.54 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 401AFSB leaders serving Thanksgiving meals [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dining facility
    Thanksgiving
    1st TSC
    U.S. Army
    401st AFSB
    US Army Sustainment Command

