Peace at Sea

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    An illustration created to promote the United States’ and Japan’s shared commitment towards a free and open Indo-Pacific. Graphic was created using Adobe Illustrator. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    US Navy
    US Sailors
    Command 7th Fleet
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

