Peace at Sea

An illustration created to promote the United States’ and Japan’s shared commitment towards a free and open Indo-Pacific. Graphic was created using Adobe Illustrator. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
