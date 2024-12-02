Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Glory Anderson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241204-N-BE753-1045 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 4, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Angelo Vera, from Los Angeles, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Ryan Panak, from Napa, Calif. (right), clean the superstructure on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Glory Anderson)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 21:04
    Photo ID: 8782240
    VIRIN: 241204-N-BE753-1045
    Resolution: 4949x3299
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

