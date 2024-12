Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews with Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, hover over the water while conducting training with the Red Raven, a Coast Guard contracted training boat, off the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, Dec. 3, 2024. Air Station Barbers Point recently conducted helo-ops training with the Red Raven to simulate deploying supplies and gear to a vessel while underway. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)