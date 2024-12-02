104th Fighter Wing pilot honors brother's retirement with F-15D incentive flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Martin 'Hecklr' Clark, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, poses for a photo with his brother, Maj. Eugene Clark, 104th Fighter Wing munitions officer in charge, after flying together for Maj. Eugene Clark's incentive flight with Maj. John 'Sonic' McDowell for Maj. Eugene Clark's retirement, Nov. 26, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.



"It was an incredible honor to fly in formation with my brother, celebrating nearly 25 years of his dedicated service," said Maj. Martin Clark.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)