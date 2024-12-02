Maj. Martin 'Hecklr' Clark, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, meets back up with his brother Maj. Eugene Clark, 104th Fighter Wing munitions officer in charge, after flying together for Maj. Eugene Clark's incentive flight with Maj. John 'Sonic' McDowell for Maj. Eugene Clark's retirement, Nov. 26, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.
"It was an incredible honor to fly in formation with my brother, celebrating nearly 25 years of his dedicated service," said Maj. Martin Clark.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)
This work, 104th Fighter Wing pilot honors brother's retirement with F-15D incentive flight [Image 5 of 5], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.