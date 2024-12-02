Maj. Eugene Clark, 104th Fighter Wing munitions officer in charge, returns from his incentive flight with Maj. John 'Sonic' McDowell for Maj. Clark's retirement, Nov. 26, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.
Maj. McDowell and and Maj. Eugene Clark were joined in the skies by Maj. Martin 'Hecklr' Clark, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, and also Maj. Eugene Clark's brother.
"It was an incredible honor to fly in formation with my brother, celebrating nearly 25 years of his dedicated service," said Maj. Martin Clark.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 17:47
|Photo ID:
|8782103
|VIRIN:
|241126-Z-DY432-1028
|Resolution:
|5970x3972
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing pilot honors brother's retirement with F-15D incentive flight [Image 5 of 5], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.