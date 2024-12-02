104th Fighter Wing pilot honors brother's retirement with F-15D incentive flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Eugene Clark, 104th Fighter Wing munitions officer in charge, returns from his incentive flight with Maj. John 'Sonic' McDowell for Maj. Clark's retirement, Nov. 26, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.



Maj. McDowell and and Maj. Eugene Clark were joined in the skies by Maj. Martin 'Hecklr' Clark, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, and also Maj. Eugene Clark's brother.



"It was an incredible honor to fly in formation with my brother, celebrating nearly 25 years of his dedicated service," said Maj. Martin Clark.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)