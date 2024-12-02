Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing pilot honors brother's retirement with F-15D incentive flight

    104th Fighter Wing pilot honors brother's retirement with F-15D incentive flight

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Maj. John 'Sonic' McDowell, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, prepares for takeoff with Maj. Eugene Clark, 104th Fighter Wing munitions officer in charge, for an incentive flight in an F-15D for his retirement, Nov. 26, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.

    Maj. McDowell and and Maj. Eugene Clark were joined in the skies by Maj. Martin 'Hecklr' Clark, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, and also Maj. Eugene Clark's brother.

    "It was an incredible honor to fly in formation with my brother, celebrating nearly 25 years of his dedicated service," said Maj. Martin Clark.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
