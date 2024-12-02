104th Fighter Wing pilot honors brother's retirement with F-15D incentive flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. John 'Sonic' McDowell, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, prepares for takeoff with Maj. Eugene Clark, 104th Fighter Wing munitions officer in charge, for an incentive flight in an F-15D for his retirement, Nov. 26, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.



Maj. McDowell and and Maj. Eugene Clark were joined in the skies by Maj. Martin 'Hecklr' Clark, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, and also Maj. Eugene Clark's brother.



"It was an incredible honor to fly in formation with my brother, celebrating nearly 25 years of his dedicated service," said Maj. Martin Clark.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)