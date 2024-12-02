USAFA Men's Basketball vs Belmont University 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- United States Air Force Academy’s Ethan Taylor passes the ball past a defender during a game against Belmont University at the Academy’s Clune Arena on Nov. 15, 2024. Air Force fell to Belmont 71-79. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)