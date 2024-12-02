USAFA Men's Basketball vs Sacramento State 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- United States Air Force Academy’s Caleb Walker attempts a rebound during a game against Sacramento State at the Academy’s Clune Arena on Nov. 27, 2024. Air Force fell to Sacramento State 63-61. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)