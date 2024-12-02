U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- United States Air Force Academy’s Jeffrey Mills shoots a three point shot during a game against Sacramento State at the Academy’s Clune Arena on Nov. 27, 2024. Air Force fell to Sacramento State 63-61. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8782006
|VIRIN:
|241127-F-HI801-1035
|Resolution:
|5152x3439
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Men's Basketball vs Sacramento State 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.