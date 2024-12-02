Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Men's Basketball vs Sacramento State 2024 [Image 6 of 11]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- United States Air Force Academy’s Wesley Celichowski waits for for starting lineup announcement prior to a game against Sacramento State at the Academy’s Clune Arena on Nov. 27, 2024. Air Force fell to Sacramento State 63-61. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    This work, USAFA Men's Basketball vs Sacramento State 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

