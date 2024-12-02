USAFA Women's Basketball vs UCCS 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- United States Air Force Academy’s Keelie O'Hollaren passes the ball to Emily Adams during a game against University of Colorado Colorado Springs at the Academy’s Clune Arena on Nov. 19, 2024. Air Force dominated UCCS 71-52. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)