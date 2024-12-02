USAFA Women's Basketball vs UCCS 2024

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- United States Air Force Academy’s Madison Smith attempts a shot during a game against University of Colorado Colorado Springs at the Academy’s Clune Arena on Nov. 19, 2024. Air Force dominated UCCS 71-52. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8781998
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-HI801-2064
|Resolution:
|2241x1494
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
