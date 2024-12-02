Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 SmileCon Dental Convention [Image 2 of 2]

    2024 SmileCon Dental Convention

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Gasdia 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans

    U.S. Navy representatives from the Dental Corps, assigned to Navy Talent Aquisition Group New Orleans, attends the annual SmileCon dental convention in New Orleans, Oct. 18, 2024. NTAG New Orleans' role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy's Active and Reserve components. NTAG New Orleans' area of responsibility includes more than 24 Navy Recruiting and Navy Officer Recruiting stations, encompassing 91,940 square miles withing Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Spaecialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 14:24
    Photo ID: 8781827
    VIRIN: 241018-N-OQ442-1013
    Resolution: 1756x1405
    Size: 774.9 KB
    Location: US
