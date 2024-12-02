Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Visits U.S. Southern Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241204-N-CD453-1059 DORAL, Florida (Dec. 4, 2024) Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), at the SOUTHCOM headquarters Dec. 4, 2024, in Doral, Florida. The admiral met with SOUTHCOM and Special Operations Command South (SOCSOUTH) leaders to discuss security in Latin America and the Caribbean and U.S. military support efforts in the region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)