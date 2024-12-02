Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Visits U.S. Southern Command [Image 1 of 3]

    Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Visits U.S. Southern Command

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    U.S. Southern Command

    241204-N-CD453-1059 DORAL, Florida (Dec. 4, 2024) Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), at the SOUTHCOM headquarters Dec. 4, 2024, in Doral, Florida. The admiral met with SOUTHCOM and Special Operations Command South (SOCSOUTH) leaders to discuss security in Latin America and the Caribbean and U.S. military support efforts in the region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    SOUTHCOM
    Alvin Holsey
    U.S. Southern Command

