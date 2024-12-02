Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Healthy Holiday Habits Reinforce Wellness Goals

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Healthy Holiday Habits Reinforce Wellness Goals

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Dan Grubb 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Cpt. Nikkolas G. Chandarlis teaches students during Medication Weight Management training at Womack Army Medical Center on December 4, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 14:03
    Photo ID: 8781792
    VIRIN: 241204-D-TK676-2623
    Resolution: 4320x2697
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Healthy Holiday Habits Reinforce Wellness Goals, by Dan Grubb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Healthy Holiday Habits Reinforce Wellness Goals

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    diet
    weight
    womack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download