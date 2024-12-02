Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finding opportunities to serve around the world

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Greg Newswanger 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Jennifer Carroll, a technology transfer specialist for U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Newswanger, DEVCOM Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 13:13
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Finding opportunities to serve around the world

    DEVCOM

