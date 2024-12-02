Date Taken: 12.04.2024 Date Posted: 12.04.2024 13:13 Photo ID: 8781705 VIRIN: 241204-O-KG126-2849 Resolution: 2812x3515 Size: 890.74 KB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Finding opportunities to serve around the world, by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.