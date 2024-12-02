Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Hosts Tree Planting Ceremony in Recognition of Tree City USA Recertification

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra 'Mamasan' Newman and Navy Facilities Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Pensacola Area Forester Shawn Woodard plant a live oak tree during a Dec. 4 tree-planting ceremony on the installation. Newman and Woodard, along with NAS Pensacola Public Works Department (PWD) representatives, planted the tree in recognition of NAS Pensacola's recertification in the Arbor Day Foundation's Tree City USA program.

