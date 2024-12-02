PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra 'Mamasan' Newman and Navy Facilities Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Pensacola Area Forester Shawn Woodard plant a live oak tree during a Dec. 4 tree-planting ceremony on the installation. Newman and Woodard, along with NAS Pensacola Public Works Department (PWD) representatives, planted the tree in recognition of NAS Pensacola's recertification in the Arbor Day Foundation's Tree City USA program.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 12:48
|Photo ID:
|8781680
|VIRIN:
|241204-N-GO179-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Hosts Tree Planting Ceremony in Recognition of Tree City USA Recertification, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Pensacola Hosts Tree Planting Ceremony in Recognition of Tree City USA Recertification
No keywords found.