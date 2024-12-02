NAS Pensacola Hosts Tree Planting Ceremony in Recognition of Tree City USA Recertification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra 'Mamasan' Newman and Navy Facilities Command (NAVFAC) Southeast Pensacola Area Forester Shawn Woodard plant a live oak tree during a Dec. 4 tree-planting ceremony on the installation. Newman and Woodard, along with NAS Pensacola Public Works Department (PWD) representatives, planted the tree in recognition of NAS Pensacola's recertification in the Arbor Day Foundation's Tree City USA program.