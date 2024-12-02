Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Adm. (ret.) Michelle Howard speak at the Stimson Center, Dec. 3. Franchetti and Howard held a fireside chat to discuss the CNO's Navigation Plan for America's Warfighting Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 13:16
|Photo ID:
|8781670
|VIRIN:
|241203-N-OK726-1193
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|976.35 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Speaks at Stimson Center [Image 4 of 4], by CPO William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.