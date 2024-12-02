CNO Speaks at Stimson Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks with Brian Finlay, president and CEO of the Stimson Center, and Adm. (ret.) Michelle Howard, Dec. 3 at the Stimson Center. Franchetti and Howard held a fireside chat to discuss the CNO's Navigation Plan for America's Warfighting Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)