    CNO Speaks at Stimson Center [Image 2 of 4]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Adm. (ret.) Michelle Howard speak at the Stimson Center, Dec. 3. Franchetti and Howard held a fireside chat to discuss the CNO's Navigation Plan for America's Warfighting Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    VIRIN: 241203-N-OK726-1055
    This work, CNO Speaks at Stimson Center [Image 4 of 4], by CPO William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Foundation
    Warfighters
    Chief of Naval Operations
    Warfighting

