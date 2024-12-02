Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Exchange patrons shopped for holiday deals [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Exchange patrons shopped for holiday deals

    BANGOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2024

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Patrons shopped for holiday deals at Navy Exchange locations around the world over the Navy Blue Holiday weekend. Also on hand were Santa Claus and Dot and Dash to help spread holiday cheer. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8781570
    VIRIN: 241129-N-QY289-1003
    Resolution: 480x360
    Size: 106.12 KB
    Location: BANGOR, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Exchange patrons shopped for holiday deals [Image 6 of 6], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Exchange patrons shopped for holiday deals
    Navy Exchange patrons shopped for holiday deals
    Navy Exchange patrons shopped for holiday deals
    Navy Exchange patrons shopped for holiday deals
    Navy Exchange patrons shopped for holiday deals
    Navy Exchange patrons shopped for holiday deals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download