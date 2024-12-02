Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An AV-8B Harrier, assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, takes off on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Dec. 3, 2024. Iwo Jima is underway conducting flight operations as part of its aviation qualifications. Amphibious assault ships, like Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the flagship of an amphibious ready group and expeditionary strike group at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)