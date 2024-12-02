Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stories from Iwo Jima – Junior Supply Corps Officer Perseveres [Image 8 of 9]

    Stories from Iwo Jima – Junior Supply Corps Officer Perseveres

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Erickson Magno 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    241203-N-UT295-1035 (Dec. 3, 2024) Ensign Thuong Nguyen, the disbursing officer assigned to the Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), audits navy cash card balances in the disbursing office onboard, Dec. 3, 2024. Nguyen is from Dak Lak, Vietnam and came to the U.S. in 2013 where she would eventually join the Navy as a Supply Corps Officer in 2023. Amphibious assault ships like Iwo Jima have crews with rich diversity and heritage, which enhances the Navy’s unity and culture.

