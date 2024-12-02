Navy Exchange patrons shopped for holiday deals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Patrons shopped for holiday deals at Navy Exchange locations around the world over the Navy Blue Holiday weekend. Also on hand were Santa Claus and Dot and Dash to help spread holiday cheer. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)