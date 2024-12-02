Stories from Iwo Jima – Junior Supply Corps Officer Perseveres

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241203-N-UT295-1030 (Dec. 3, 2024) Ensign Thuong Nguyen, the disbursing officer assigned to the Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), talks to Lt. Brock Smith in the disbursing office onboard, Dec. 3, 2024. Nguyen is from Dak Lak, Vietnam and came to the U.S. in 2013 where she would eventually join the Navy as a Supply Corps Officer in 2023. Amphibious assault ships like Iwo Jima have crews with rich diversity and heritage, which enhances the Navy’s unity and culture.