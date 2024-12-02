241203-N-UT295-1019 (Dec. 3, 2024) Ensign Thuong Nguyen, the disbursing officer assigned to the Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), poses for a photo in the disbursing office onboard, Dec. 3, 2024. Nguyen is from Dak Lak, Vietnam and came to the U.S. in 2013 where she would eventually join the Navy as a Supply Corps Officer in 2023. Amphibious assault ships like Iwo Jima have crews with rich diversity and heritage, which enhances the Navy’s unity and culture.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 11:50
|Photo ID:
|8781559
|VIRIN:
|241203-N-UT295-1019
|Resolution:
|5622x3748
|Size:
|921.42 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stories from Iwo Jima – Junior Supply Corps Officer Perseveres [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Erickson Magno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.