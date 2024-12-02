Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stories from Iwo Jima – Junior Supply Corps Officer Perseveres [Image 3 of 9]

    Stories from Iwo Jima – Junior Supply Corps Officer Perseveres

    NORFOLK, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Erickson Magno 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    241203-N-UT295-1019 (Dec. 3, 2024) Ensign Thuong Nguyen, the disbursing officer assigned to the Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), poses for a photo in the disbursing office onboard, Dec. 3, 2024. Nguyen is from Dak Lak, Vietnam and came to the U.S. in 2013 where she would eventually join the Navy as a Supply Corps Officer in 2023. Amphibious assault ships like Iwo Jima have crews with rich diversity and heritage, which enhances the Navy’s unity and culture.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 11:50
    Location: NORFOLK, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Stories from Iwo Jima – Junior Supply Corps Officer Perseveres [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Erickson Magno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

