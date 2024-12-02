Stories from Iwo Jima – Junior Supply Corps Officer Perseveres

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241203-N-UT295-1019 (Dec. 3, 2024) Ensign Thuong Nguyen, the disbursing officer assigned to the Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), poses for a photo in the disbursing office onboard, Dec. 3, 2024. Nguyen is from Dak Lak, Vietnam and came to the U.S. in 2013 where she would eventually join the Navy as a Supply Corps Officer in 2023. Amphibious assault ships like Iwo Jima have crews with rich diversity and heritage, which enhances the Navy’s unity and culture.