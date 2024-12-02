Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    Lt. Col. J.B. Cumbie, assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, receives jet fuel prior to taking off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Dec. 3, 2024. Iwo Jima is underway conducting flight operations as part of its aviation qualifications. Amphibious assault ships, like Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the flagship of an amphibious ready group and expeditionary strike group at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

