241203-N-TN409-1046 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 3, 2024) Sailors pose for a group photo after a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 3. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natalia Thoen)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 09:31
|Photo ID:
|8781357
|VIRIN:
|241203-N-TN409-1046
|Resolution:
|5013x3267
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SN Natalia Thoen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.