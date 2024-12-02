LRMC H2F Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center attend a graduation ceremony for the U.S. Army Holistic Health and Fitness Instructor Course at Miesau Army Depot, Germany, Nov. 15, 2024. The course provides training in the fundamentals of sports and exercise science within the Department of Defense. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)