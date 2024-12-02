Service members assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center attend a graduation ceremony for the U.S. Army Holistic Health and Fitness Instructor Course at Miesau Army Depot, Germany, Nov. 15, 2024. The course provides training in the fundamentals of sports and exercise science within the Department of Defense. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 04:50
|Photo ID:
|8781032
|VIRIN:
|241115-D-SH479-5946
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.19 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRMC H2F Graduation [Image 10 of 10], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.