    LRMC H2F Graduation [Image 8 of 10]

    LRMC H2F Graduation

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Service members assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center attend a graduation ceremony for the U.S. Army Holistic Health and Fitness Instructor Course at Miesau Army Depot, Germany, Nov. 15, 2024. The course provides training in the fundamentals of sports and exercise science within the Department of Defense. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 04:50
    Photo ID: 8781031
    VIRIN: 241115-D-SH479-5956
    Resolution: 6564x4376
    Size: 17.98 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Germany
    Trauma
    Military
    Air Force
    Army
    Landstuhl

